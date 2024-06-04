3 NPA rebs yield in Sultan Kudarat

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Three former members of the New People’s Army (NPA) including a squad leader of the front surrendered and turned over their automatic firearms to the military in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat as a gesture of their sincerity to return to the folds of the law.

Lt. Col. Christopherson M. Capuyan, the head of the 37th Infantry (Conqueror) Battalion (IB), said yesterday the three former NPAs presented themselves at the headquarters of the 37th IB in Barangay Tibpuan, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat on Monday morning.

Capuyan declined to identify the three former NPAs for security reasons.

Capuyan hinted that the surrendered ex-communist terrorists include a squad leader of the Dabu-Dabu Platoon of the Region Sentro De Grabedad and two other members of Platoon Baghdad and Platoon Beijing all from the terrorist group Far South Mindanao Region.

The three also surrendered their weapons including an M60 machine gun and two Garand rifles.

The 603rd Infantry (Persuader) Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Michael A. Santos said the three decided to return to the government to clear their name of involvement in the communist terrorist group activities and atrocities in Sultan Kudarat.

“The three NPAs feared for their safety due to the incessant decisive military operations launched by the army against the rebels and other lawless groups operating in the area,” Santos said.