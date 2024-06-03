Yummie Dingding

Zelensky visits Manila

LOOK: Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky troops the line during an arrival honors ceremony as he arrives in Malacanang Palace for a bilateral meeting with President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. on Monday, 3 June 2024. The Ukranian leader arrived on the evening of 2 June 2024. This visit follows his attendance at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, where he accused China in helping Russia of undermining a peace summit planned for Switzerland. Zelensky’s visit to Manila is seen as part of his efforts to gain international support amid Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia. Zelensky wanted to meet Marcos in Singapore but their schedules did not align. | via Yummie Dingding