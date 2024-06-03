Zelensky thanks Marcos for accepting Swiss Peace Conference invite

In a separate Viber message to Palace reporters, Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said "(Philippines) is participating but has yet to be finalized."

The Ukrainian President flew to Manila to personally invite Marcos to the summit in Switzerland after trying to meet with him on the sidelines of the yearly defense conference in Singapore.

In a defense forum in Singapore over the weekend, both leaders made disparaging remarks about China. The discussions took place amid the burning wars in Gaza and Ukraine, as well as the escalating hostilities and competition between China and the United States for dominance in the Indo-Pacific area.

Zelensky accused China on Sunday at a press conference in Singapore of assisting Russia in sabotaging the peace summit, which is being arranged by Switzerland, by exerting pressure on other nations and their leaders to cancel the meeting.

In the same defense forum on Friday, Marcos, whose nation has seen growing hostilities with China over disputed islets in the South China Sea, starkly highlighted the risks associated with the regional hotspot.

Marcos said that "a willful act" that results in a Filipino's death in the South China Sea due to Beijing's aggressive actions "is, I think, very, very close to what we define as an act of war."