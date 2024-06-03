Zelensky asks Marcos for Pinoy mental health workers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to deploy mental health professionals from the Philippines to their country to help secure the welfare of their soldiers amid their armed battle with Russia.

During their bilateral meeting at the Malacañan Palace on Monday, Zelensky told Marcos that the Ukraine-Russia war is already taking a toll on his people.

More than two years after Russia invaded the country in Eastern Europe, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 9.6 million people in Ukraine are either living with or at risk of mental health issues.

“You mentioned humanitarian possibilities, especially for medicine, and like I said to you, especially, psychological mental health,” the Ukrainian leader said.

"So, you understand how many people need their help when they come back, they can’t lose (their families). It’s difficult for them --- to study again,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky's wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska, is also an advocate for mental health services for Ukrainians.

"The awareness that you are a Russian target is a heavy burden to carry. And it is taking its toll on our people with surveys showing that almost 80% of Ukrainians are under constant stress and anxiety. Our society is suffering a great collective psychological trauma,” Zelenska said per an article from the World Economic Forum.

Marcos, for his part, told his Ukrainian counterpart that the Philippines could help the country by deploying mental health workers from the Southeast Asian country.

"That is something that I think we are able to offer. I am happy to do all that we can to make sure that we can help especially the civilians and the innocents that are involved in the war," Marcos said.

"This is something that comes naturally to the Philippines so this will be something that we could pursue," Marcos added.

The Chief Executive further stated that, as part of the nation's commitment to the United Nations (UN) for the peacekeeping process, "the Philippines is quite well-known in healthcare in terms of providing assistance."

Zelensky left Singapore on Sunday evening after participating in the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore and traveled to Manila for a one-day working visit. He met Marcos in Malacañan about 9:00 a.m. on Monday.