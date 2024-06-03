Ukraine to open embassy in Phl in 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday that his country would open an office in the Philippines this year in a bid to improve relations between the two nations.

Zelensky told Marcos this in their bilateral meeting on Monday in a rare Asian trip to urge regional leaders to attend a Swiss-organized global peace summit on the Ukraine war that he accuses Russia and China of undermining.

The Ukrainian President's first-ever visit to the Philippines comes amidst ongoing crises in both nations, with the Philippines facing maritime issues with China and Ukraine grappling with the Russian invasion.

“I am very happy that this year we will open an embassy in Manila,” Zelensky said during the opening remarks of their bilateral meeting.

Kyiv has an honorary consulate in Manila, which is run by the Embassy of Ukraine in Malaysia.

Marcos, for his part, said that the Philippines will do everything it can to help Ukraine.

“That’s certainly very good because we’re very much like you, continue to help in any way the Philippines can,” Marcos said.

The Philippines and Ukraine have had diplomatic ties for 32 years, since April 1992. In 2022, Ukraine was the Philippines' 90th trading partner, 119th export market, and 76th import source.

The eastern European country used to be home to nearly 200 Filipinos, but because of the war, that number has dropped to about 25, mostly Filipinos married to Ukrainians.