Student dies from Kalinga motorcycle crash

BAGUIO CITY — A rider expired in the hospital while being treated of his wounds caused by an afternoon accident Sunday in Tabuk City, Province of Kalinga.

The fatality was identified as Eric Caldingon, a student and a resident of Tabuk City.

Tabuk City Police reported that at around 2:50 p.m. of Sunday, 2 June, Caldingon was on board his motorcycle going up the Capitol Hills of Tabuk City. He was behind a car which was also behind a passenger tricycle.

The tricycle suddenly stopped at the U-turn portion of the road to pick up a passenger who was at the opposite lane. To avoid colliding with the smaller vehicle, the driver of the car immediately stepped on the brakes abruptly stopping the car.

The motorcycle driven by Caldingon bumped into the rear of the car. Because of the impact, Caldingon was thrown upwards, hitting the back wheels of a truck traversing the same lane.

The victim was rushed to the Kalinga Provincial Hospital by rescuers. Medical attendants applied revival methods on Caldingon but to no avail.

The incident is still being investigated.