SPD ops net 44 suspects

The Southern Police District (SPD) on Monday reported that its warrant operations has yielded at least 44 suspects who were involved in various crimes in its jurisdiction which included most wanted persons.

SPD director Brig. Gen. Leon Victor Rosete said that the operations — the last of which was on 31 May — targeted three categories — the Top Most Wanted Person, Most Wanted Persons and Other Wanted Persons.

A person classified as a Top Most Wanted Person was apprehended by the Parañaque Police while at least 22 individuals were arrested in several cities in the southern part of Metro Manila among the Most Wanted Persons.

Four persons were arrested by Taguig police while the Muntinlupa Police nabbed three, Makati police made two arrests, Pasay police arrested eight, Las Piñas nabbed one and the Parañaque Police collared three.

The District Mobile Force Battalion executed one operation, leading to one arrest.

The operation also captured 21 Other Wanted Persons — the Taguig Police with two arrests; Makati Police with two; Pateros Police with one; Pasay Police with two; Muntinlupa Police with five; Las Piñas Police with six and the Parañaque Police with two.

Meantime, three search warrants were also implemented including an operation by the Taguig Police that led to the arrest of a person.

The 17th warrant day operation also resulted in the arrest of persons who had been evading the police.

Rosete said that on 31 May, a man identified as alias Rogelio, who is wanted for statutory rape and violations of Republic Act 7610 (Child Protection Act), was arrested by the Taguig Police in Signal Village. He evaded arrest for nine years since January 2015.

The operation was carried out by the Oas, Albay personnel and Taguig Police after the victim sought assistance.

In Muntinlupa, alias Ryan was apprehended by the Muntinlupa Police in Barangay Poblacion. He was wanted under a case for slight physical injuries and evaded the police for more than 12 years since 2011.

Rosete said that the success of the operation is a testament to the unwavering commitment to ensure the safety and security of the community and vowed to continue to work tirelessly to bring justice and maintain peace within the SPD jurisdiction.