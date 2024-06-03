Schools get drinking fountains, hygiene stations

Manila Water Foundation (MWF) and its partners donated dozens of refrigerated drinking fountains (RDFs) and multi-faucet hygiene stations (MFHS) in public schools and other sites in Malay, Aklan; Calbayog, Samar; Mankayan, Benguet; and Taguig-Pateros City in May.

MWF president and Manila Water (MW) president and CEO Jocot de Dios, Boracay Island Water Company (BIWC) general manager Adrian Bryan Magallanes and Malay Mayor Fromy S. Bautista led the handover of 16 RDFs to a commercial area, health centers, ports and schools within Malay town through their Project Drink Boracay, which aims to make clean drinking water accessible at any point in the resort island.​

Some of the RDFs have a lowered sink for the use by persons with disabilities or smaller children.

“This project connects all the agencies from Boracay Water, MWF, LGU (local government unit), DepEd (Department of Education), and DoH (Department of Health). Last year, when I visited Boracay, I realized that we could bring the Project Drink advocacy here since we share the same goals. Drinking stations are essential, especially in schools, and it is great that now even tourists and the LGU have their own drinking stations, ensuring they always have access to drinking water,” De Dios said during his inauguration speech.​

The handover event was capped with the distribution of drinking kits containing drinking water tumblers, and info-education materials on proper hand washing.

MWF also reminded the attendees of the importance of proper handwashing as key to healthy living.​

In Calbayog City, MWF and Calbayog Water District (CWD) inaugurated a multi-faucet hand hygiene facility at Calbayog City National High School.​

The provision of the facility, which will serve more than 6,000 learners and teachers, is part of the Lingap Eskwela of the DepEd’s Oplan Kalusugan-OK sa DepEd and the Matatag Agenda which aims to promote healthy and hygienic habits within the school community.​

Calbayog City Mayor Raymund Uy, CWD board chairman Atty. Aileen R. Maglana and Calbayog City DepEd Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Margarito Cadayona Jr. attended the facility inauguration.​

In his message, Uy praised MWF and CWD.

“The service of Calbayog Water to us is good. Before we complain of lack of water in our place but when Calbayog Water came, we still complain because they are giving too much service. They even have help from Manila Water Foundation which is an inspiration to us, especially in giving us help through their WASH advocacy,” the mayor said.

Information-education materials and hygiene kits from MWF were also handed out to the learners to encourage the practice of proper hand washing.​

MWF reached out to communities up north together with partner GMA Kapuso Foundation (GMAKF) by inaugurating a MFHS at the Dagadag Elementary School in Barangay Balili, Mankayan town.

The facility will serve 100 learners and teachers in the school and the batches of students in future school years.

Mankayan Municipal Mayor Dario Banario expressed his gratitude to the GMAKF and MWF for their Kapuso Lingap Eskwela project that features a foot bath for the students and teachers who trek to school on foot.

“Before, we only have one faucet so the kids don’t wash their hands thoroughly and our area are soiled. Now we can also wash our feet,” teacher-in-charge Domondon Paydoen said.

MWF and the MW Taguig-Pateros Service Area handed over 12 RDFs and turned over a MFHS in the Fort Bonifacio High School through their Project Drink Taguig-Pateros.

The RDFs will provide clean and refreshing drinking water to 59,000 learners and teachers in the 12 schools in Pateros and Taguig City. ​

The taps for the Water Asset Installation and Rehabilitation (WAIR) project in the Pateros Elementary School was also turned on. ​ The WAIR improves the water supply and pressure on campus to meet its daily water demand. A 2,000-liter capacity water tank along with a booster pump was installed. ​

Meanwhile, the MFHS promotes a healthy learning environment through hand hygiene on campus.

Taguig-Pateros DepEd School Division Office’s Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Arturo Tolentino thanked MWF for the donations.