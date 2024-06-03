Photos

Scenes at successful 8th AIF

LOOK: DAILY TRIBUNE successfully hosted the 8th Asian Innovation Forum: Digital Pathways to Upscaling MSMEs event at Dapitan Sports Complex. Keynote speakers from leading financial institutions, digital payment companies, and cooperatives, including SB Corp., Maya, and Cebu CFI Coop, provided valuable insights to help ordinary Filipinos build their businesses. Participants learned about securing loans and accessing institutional support, while also enjoying raffle prizes from sponsors and partners. | via Yummie Dingding