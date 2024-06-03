Rho chases Lakewood title

CABANATUAN CITY — Determined to achieve a breakthrough on the Philippine Golf Tour, Hyun Ho Rho has gone the extra mile to sharpen his skills and boost his confidence in the days leading up to the ICTSI Lakewood Championship in Nueva Ecija.

The P2.5-million tournament begins today (Tuesday) here with the 19-year-old Korean aiming for a top finish after narrowly missing out on a championship at the recent Philippine Masters, where he led in the final round but was overtaken by veteran Angelo Que in the stretch.

“I feel good about this week. I gained a lot of confidence after my game at the Masters,” said Rho, who trained at various courses before arriving here.

“I’ve been playing a lot and enjoying.”

While Que will not be competing for another championship, a slew of formidable challengers is prepared for a four-day battle of wits and character on a championship course hosting a tournament of this magnitude for the first time.

Their unfamiliarity with the course, however, virtually levels the playing field.

‘I feel good about this week.’

Reigning Order of Merit champion Jhonnel Ababa emphasized the importance of irons and putting as the seasoned campaigner seeks to redeem himself after a mediocre performance following his sudden death victory over Guido van der Valk at Apo Golf in Davao last March.

“On this course, it’s all about the iron game and putting because it’s short,” said Ababa, who drew Reymon Jaraula and Collin Wheeler in the 6:50 a.m. flight on No. 1.

Clyde Mondilla, the runaway winner at Caliraya Springs, also expressed his excitement about playing on a course that presents new challenges over its 6,687-yard length.

“Actually, I still don’t know what the challenges are because this is my first time playing here. But I’m excited,” said Mondilla, who will begin his campaign next to Ababa’s group at 7 a.m. with Albin Engino and Daiya Suzuki.

“After the Masters, I went back to Bukidnon, trained at Del Monte and adjusted what was wrong with my game. But this will be challenging because it’s everyone’s first time playing at Lakewood. So, it’s anybody’s game,” he added.

Focus will also be on young Ryan Monsalve, who led the stellar field in the first two rounds at the Masters before finishing seventh. Despite his setback, the Tour qualifier remains optimistic about his chances.