QC councilor seeks ordinance vs ‘road rage’

Quezon City Fifth (Novaliches) District Councilor Aiko Melendez on Monday announced that she has filed a proposed ordinance on Monday aimed at curbing road rage incidents in the city.

Melendez, in a privilege speech, acknowledged a pending House Bill 1511 addressing road rage but stressed the urgency of local measures.

“While national legislation is being crafted, it’s crucial to have a local law in place to protect lives,” said the actress turned politician.

Melendez’s proposal also includes an ‘awareness campaign for gun owners to be responsible’ and mandates their presence during gun license renewals.

Melendez cited a recent fatal road rage incident in Makati City as justification for her proposed ordinance.

“Such incidents can happen here, too,” she said, “We need measures to deter or minimize road rage,” Melendez said.

The proposed ordinance, titled “Anti-Road Rage Ordinance,” aims to “temporarily address possible road rage incidents” until a national law is enacted.

The proposed penalties for road rage violations are lower than those in House Bill 1511. Melendez’s ordinance proposes a fine of P25,000 for the first offense and P50,000 for the second offense, compared to the house bill’s starting penalty of P250,000.