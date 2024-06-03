Pinay finds Singapore opportunities

SINGAPORE — In bustling Singapore, a 29-year-old Filipina worker has established a flourishing career after being lured here by the competitive salaries and a futuristic cityscape.

For Monique Abellana, a sales and marketing staffer in a Singapore company, the vibrant cultural tapestry and the endless opportunities have made the Lion City truly her second home. In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Abellana said she was able to easily swap the laid-back lifestyle in Davao City for the sleek efficiency of Singapore.

“The factors that brought me to work here in Singapore are the advancements in technology and infrastructure, the low crime rate, and the competitive salary,” Abellana said.

Unlike the Philippines, Singapore has embraced diversity with open arms, according to Abellana, who gushed about the skyscrapers kissing the clouds and the city state being open and welcoming to all races.

“Singapore also offers many and complex opportunities,” Abellana said — but homesickness sometimes tugs at the heart.

When a craving for crispy lechon pork belly hits, Abellana knows exactly where to go: Lechon Pinoy at Lucky Plaza. She said the sizzling, savory scent instantly transports her back to the Philippines, a taste of home in a foreign land.

“Lechon Pinoy at Lucky Plaza offers the best lechon pork belly if you’re craving it or missing home,” Abellana said.

Likewise, she maintained that the language barrier quickly dissolved as she picked up Singlish, a portmanteau of Singaporean English, a colorful slang.

Her favorite phrase? “Aiyooo!” The ubiquitous Singlish phrase that translates to “Oh! Snap!” or “Tsk, tsk” depending on the situation. It has become a part of her vocabulary.

Looking ahead, Monique’s hopes for the future are deeply intertwined with her experiences in Singapore. She dreams of a Philippines that mirrors Singapore’s low crime rate, controlled population growth, regulated ownership of houses and cars, strong currency, and, most importantly, a corruption-free government.

For Singapore, her wish is simple yet profound: “Keep doing a good job for your country and your people.”