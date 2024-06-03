Phivolcs: Kanlaon eruption ongoing

Seismology bureau PHIVOLCS on Monday night reported an ongoing eruption at Kanlaon Volcano on Negros island producing a 5000-meter plume.

Alert Level 1 is maintained in Kanlaon due to a low level of volcanic unrest with a slight increase in volcanic earthquakes and steam or gas activities.

Over the past 24 hours, PHIVOLCS recorded eight volcanic tremors in Kanlaon.

It emitted on Sunday a moderate plume reaching 300 meters tall and drifted northeast and northwest.

PHIVOLCS also noted that Kanlaon's edifice is inflated.

Entry into the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone and entry without vigilance into the Extended Danger Zone (EDZ) is prohibited.

Flying of aircraft close to the volcano's summit is also restricted, as ash from sudden phreatic eruptions can be hazardous.