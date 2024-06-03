LATEST

Phivolcs: Kanlaon eruption ongoing

Mt. Kanlaon in 2020. Of 24 active volcanoes in the country, 10 are being monitored, with only two — Taal and Mayon — having complete monitoring systems. | 📷@phivolcs_dost
Seismology bureau PHIVOLCS on Monday night reported an ongoing eruption at Kanlaon Volcano on Negros island producing a 5000-meter plume.

Alert Level 1 is maintained in Kanlaon due to a low level of volcanic unrest with a slight increase in volcanic earthquakes and steam or gas activities.

Over the past 24 hours, PHIVOLCS recorded eight volcanic tremors in Kanlaon.

It emitted on Sunday a moderate plume reaching 300 meters tall and drifted northeast and northwest.

PHIVOLCS also noted that Kanlaon's edifice is inflated.

Entry into the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone and entry without vigilance into the Extended Danger Zone (EDZ) is prohibited.

Flying of aircraft close to the volcano's summit is also restricted, as ash from sudden phreatic eruptions can be hazardous.

