Patafa promises Obiena new poles

Ernest John Obiena resorted to borrowing poles in the recent BAUHAUS-GALAN tournament in Stockholm last Monday where he finished seventh.

While he didn’t break any poles this time, Obiena reflected on what happened in the latest meet as he cleared 5.70 meters but wasn’t able to overcome 5.85m in the seventh leg of the prestigious Diamond League.

Home bet and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Armand Duplantis once again dominated the eight-man field after going over 6.0m.

However, he was unable to set a new world record of 6.25m after three attempts.

Sam Kendricks of the United States clinched a silver medal after clearing 5.90m while teammate KC Lightfoot cleared 5.80m for the bronze medal.

“Not my day today. 5.70m here in the wonderful @bauhausgalan. Thank you to the boys for lending me some sticks to jump on. Greatly appreciate it gentlemen,” Obiena said as he took home $750 (P43,902).

“Thank you @bauhausgalan for having me. Hope to be back here again and jump a little bit higher.”

Borrowing poles for now might be safer for the 28-year-old athlete after seeing his two poles break during athletic meets.

The first time it happened this year was at the 63rd Ostrava Golden Spike in the Czech Republic last May where cleared 5.52m, his only output of the day.

It happened again last Friday during the Oslo Bislett Games in Norway but was able to secure a silver medal after clearing 5.72m.

As Obiena gears up for the Paris Olympics, Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) president Terry Capistrano previously said they will do everything they can to make sure Obiena will get a new set of poles for him in competitions.

“Not only by replacement poles, but standby poles and reserve poles. That is what we have always tried to emphasize,” Capistrano told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“The only problem with the standby poles or reserve poles, from time to time, they outgrow those poles. As you progress, through your career, the specs you’re looking for are different.”

“But I can understand. It can be quite frustrating for these pole vaulters but it’s part of their craft.”