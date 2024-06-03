Parental support

Dear Atty. Peachy,

The father of my second son is currently residing in Taiwan with another woman and has not fathered any children with her. He provides a monthly remittance of P2,000 for our son. When I recently requested an increase in the support due to our son’s increasing expenses, he dismissed it by questioning if the money is truly utilized for our son. He also referenced my other children from different fathers, along with the fact that I am in a relationship with someone who can financially assist us. Additionally, he pointed out that I have a job and should contribute to our son’s costs.

I am not seeking to solely rely on him for financial support but rather desire his assistance in providing for our son’s needs, especially now that he is attending school. I am contemplating on filing a legal action against him for support. I seek advice on the most appropriate approach to handle this delicate situation effectively and ensure adequate financial backing for my child. Thank you for your support and understanding.

Apple

***

Dear Apple,

In the Philippines, children are entitled to receive support from both parents until they reach the age of majority. The Family Code of the Philippines imposes the obligation on parents to provide support for their children, including financial assistance for their needs such as education, food, clothing, medical care, and other necessities. Given your circumstance, where the father of your child is allegedly not meeting his responsibility to provide adequate support, you have the right to seek legal action to enforce your son’s right to receive appropriate support. You may file a petition for support before the appropriate Family Court to compel the father of your son to increase the monthly remittance to cover your son’s growing needs. The court may determine the amount of support based on the needs of the child and the financial capacity of the father. Please note that both parents have a legal obligation to support their children, regardless of their marital status or current relationship.

Atty. Peachy Selda-Gregorio