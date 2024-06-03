Pampanga heritage church rehab completed

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The city government has completed the rehabilitation of the Heritage Parochial Church of San Vicente Ferrer in Barangay Calulut of this city.

During the inauguration and blessing of the church and its complex, Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag said that the completion of the rehabilitation of the Heritage Parochial Church of San Vicente Ferrer is in time for the actual day of Pyestang Fernandino.

She added that the rehabilitation project that includes the park grounds and complex of the church began in April through the concerted efforts of the city government and the Archdiocese of San Fernando.

Caluag said that the City Tourism and Investment Promotions Office and the City Engineer’s Office were at the forefront of the project.

“The restoration of the church’s grandeur and solemnity while highlighting its historical and cultural relevance for Fernandinos is highly important,” she added.

The archdiocese was represented by Rev. Msgr. Eugenio Reyes, director of the Archdiocesan Commission on Church Heritage and Rev. Fr. Jesus Manabat Jr., San Vicente Ferrer Parish Priest, representing Archbishop Most. Rev. Florentino Lavarias.

Vice Mayor BJ “Tiger” Lagman and City Councilors Rosalie Mendoza, Cristina Lagman, Angel Wijangco and Rosemary Calimlim, and Calulut Captain Jaime Capil and his council members accompanied Caluag during the inauguration and blessing.

The Archdiocese, for its part, commended the city for designating the location as “historical” and for taking the initiative to renovate the area, which will benefit not only the people of Calulut but the entire Fernandino neighborhood.