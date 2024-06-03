Paalam joins ‘Group of Death’

Carlo Paalam will soon find himself inside the lion’s den.

The Filipino featherweight, fresh from making waves in the 2nd World Olympic Qualification Tournament in Bangkok, will be joined in the 57-kilogram division by a bevy of stars that includes 2023 world and Asian Games champion Abdulmalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan, 2021 world and 2023 Pan Am gold medalist Jahmal Harvey of the United States and Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan, who won gold in the 2023 worlds as a bantamweight and silver in the 2021 worlds.

Other marquee names Paalam will likely face includes Romania-born Vasile Usturoi of Belgium, the 2022 European titleholder, Jude Gallagher of Ireland, the 2022 Commonwealth Games topnotcher and Saidel Horta of Cuba, the 2023 worlds silver medalist.

Also capable of shining are Jose Quiles of Spain, the silver medalist in the 2023 European Games and Japanese Shudai Harada, the 2023 Asian Games runnerup.

To prepare for Paris, Paalam, who placed second in Tokyo 2021, will get a short break before reverting to training mode.

He will be joining the national team in Saarbrucken, Germany before they all relocate to Metz, France where the Philippine delegation will be quartered in time for the Olympics’ opening.

Paalam’s success in Bangkok was dramatic.

He was unlucky during the first Olympic qualifier held in Italy last March and proved that he truly deserved a Paris berth by racking up five exciting wins in Bangkok.