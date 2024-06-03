OVP launches tree planting

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) announced that it has conducted a simultaneous tree planting activity in Pateros, Metro Manila last 1 June 2024.

The activity was part of the agency’s PagbaBAGo: A Million Trees Campaign program.

OVP staff planted up to 150 seedlings in Aguho Elementary School, P. Manalo Elementary School, Pateros Elementary School and Pateros Linear Park.

Among those planted are seedlings of Guyabano, Lemon, Calamansi, Tabebuia and Banaba.

Prior to the activity, Ramonito Parian, Farm Supervisor North Nursery of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-National Capital Region discussed the importance of trees during floods and summer.

Under the program, OVP aims to plant one million trees across the country and preserve our nature.