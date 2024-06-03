Ombudsman suspends Mayor Alice Guo

The Ombudsman has suspended controversial Bamban Mayor Alice Guo in connection with an ongoing investigation of her supposed ties with the illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) operations in her town.

In an order dated 31 May but released only to the media on Monday, the Ombudsman said it found "sufficient grounds" to preventively suspend Guo alongside Municipal Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) officer Edwin Ocampo and Municipal Legal Officer Adenn Sigua, citing "strong evidence showing their guilt."

The three would be suspended for up to six months without pay.

The order pertains to the administrative complaint filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) before the Ombudsman against Guo, Ocampo, and Sigua for grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The DILG's recommendation follows its probe findings, alleging that Guo did not cancel or revoke Zun Yuan Technology's business permit despite the cease-and-desist order of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

Zun Yuan is a gaming operator in the Baufo Land Development Inc., a POGO operations compound in Bamban, Tarlac, raided for alleged human trafficking and serious illegal detention by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission on 13 March.

Zun Yuan's predecessor, Hongsheng Gaming Technology Inc., which also operates in the Baufo compound, was likewise raided in February for alleged fraudulent cryptocurrency investment operation.

Records showed that Hongsheng continued operating despite the PAGCOR canceling its license to operate months before the raid.

"Ultimately, complainant asserts that Guo failed to ensure that BPLO Ocampo and Legal Officer Sigua faithfully discharge their duties and functions, particularly in the compliance of Zun Yuan [Technology] in the requirements for the application of business permit," the Ombudsman said.

Guo is said to be the president of Baofu, which purchased eight parcels of land in Bamban.

Each parcel was covered by a Deed of Absolute Sale notarized by Sigua in February 2019.

Guo admitted to owning at least 50 percent of Baufo's stock but claims that she divested such interest through a Deed of Assignment before she assumed office in 2022.

However, the DILG alleged that Guo's divestment of shares in Baufo, totaling P2.5 million, is "grossly incongruent to her investment in Baufo, which is approximately eight hectares of land."

Guo, suspected as a Chinese asset, is under scrutiny amid questions surrounding her identity as a Filipino citizen and her supposed link to the said POGO operations in her town.

Senators have raised doubts regarding Guo's background and citizenship status, pointing out the absence of official records to substantiate her claim as a Filipino.

The Commission on Elections, which disclosed that Guo only registered as a voter in 2018, has warned that the mayor may be charged with perjury once it is proven that the allegations against her are legitimate.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is also baffled by Guo's origins, has already directed the Bureau of Immigration to investigate the issue thoroughly alongside the Senate.