Ombudsman suspends Guo OSG mulls removing her as mayor

The Office of the Ombudsman has suspended controversial Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo over her supposed ties to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) activities in her town.

In an order dated 31 May but released to the media only on Monday, the Ombudsman said it found “sufficient grounds” to preventively suspend Guo alongside Edwin Ocampo and Adenn Sigua, the town’s business permits and legal officers, respectively.

The Ombudsman cited “strong evidence showing their guilt,” referring to their suspension for six months while they are being investigated.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) filed administrative complaints before the Ombudsman against Guo, Ocampo, and Sigua for grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The DILG’s recommendation came after its investigation found that Guo did not cancel or revoke Zun Yuan Technology’s business permit despite the cease-and-desist order issued by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

Zun Yuan is a gaming operator located in the Baufo Land Development Inc. property, which allegedly hosts a POGO compound in Bamban. The firm was raided for alleged human trafficking and serious illegal detention by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission on 13 March.

Zun Yuan’s predecessor, Hongsheng Gaming Technology Inc., which also operates in the Baufo compound, was likewise raided in February for alleged fraudulent cryptocurrency investment operations.

Records showed that Hongsheng continued to operate despite PAGCOR having revoked its license months before the raid.

“Ultimately, the complainant asserts that Guo failed to ensure that BPLO Ocampo and Legal Officer Sigua faithfully discharged their duties and functions, particularly with regard to the compliance by Zun Yuan [Technology] of the requirements for the application of a business permit,” the Ombudsman said.

Guo is said to be the president of Baofu, which purchased eight parcels of land in Bamban. Each parcel was covered by a deed of absolute sale notarized by Sigua in February 2019.

Authorities raided the 10-hectare property that has over 36 buildings, a swimming pool, and other amenities, including luxury cars, operated by Zun Yuan Technology Inc. on 13 March where several devices believed linked to POGO operations were found.

Over 600 Filipinos and foreigners were rescued during the raid.

Guo admitted owning at least 50 percent of Baufo’s stock but claimed she had divested through a deed of assignment before she assumed office in 2022.

However, the DILG alleged that Guo’s divestment of her shares in Baufo, totaling P2.5 million, was “grossly incongruent to her investment in Baufo, which is approximately eight hectares of land.”

Guo, suspected of being a Chinese government asset, is under scrutiny amid questions surrounding her identity as a Filipino citizen and her supposed link to the POGO operations in her town.

Senators have raised doubts regarding Guo’s background and citizenship, pointing to the absence of official records to substantiate her claim of being a Filipino.

The Commission on Elections, which disclosed that Guo only registered as a voter in 2018, has warned that the mayor may be charged with perjury once it is proven that the allegations against her are legitimate.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who was also baffled by Guo’s origins, has directed the Bureau of Immigration to investigate her thoroughly alongside the Senate.

As this developed, Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said his office may file a quo warranto petition against Guo as there seemed to be a lot of conflicting information she had provided the Senate during its hearings on her identity and link to POGO activities.

“You have listened to the Senate hearings and it seems to be that there is a lot of conflicting information, if not disinformation,” Guevarra said.

A quo warranto proceeding is a legal challenge to one’s right to hold a public office or position. It literally translates from Latin to “by what warrant?” In essence, it’s a way to question whether someone has the legal authority to be in that role.

The government, Guevarra said, is looking at Guo’s birth certificate, the late registration of her birth, the nationality of her parents, among other things.

He said, “Those matters will have a bearing on her citizenship, so that is what we are trying to find out.”

Before the Ombudsman’s and the OSG’s respective pronouncements, a Department of Justice official said part of their prayer before the Ombudsman was for Guo to be placed on preventive suspension.