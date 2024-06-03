OFFENSE VS DEFENSE

Defending champion San Miguel Beer and Meralco are putting a premium on gaining an early advantage as they brace for a tough, long, and challenging first-ever Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup.

So, expect fireworks and blazing action when the best-of-seven championship series unwraps Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“It’s very important in these first two games, we set the tone. It doesn’t mean that we will win the series but we have to show that we’re ready,” Bolts head coach Luigi Trillo said during the finals press conference Monday at the Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria.

Meralco set up a breakthrough all-Filipino conference meeting with the grand slam-seeking San Miguel after outlasting Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the best-of-seven semifinals that went the full distance.

“Short turnaround for us. Wednesday we’re excited. I’m telling the players to appreciate it because you’ll never know when you’ll be back again. We’ve been to five championships in 10 years, think about that, it doesn’t come easy. It’s so hard to get here,” Trillo added as he hopes to deliver the franchise’s first championship since joining the league in 2010. The Beermen, on the other hand, swept Rain or Shine for their 45th finals appearance overall.

“We really have to start strong, especially this coming Wednesday. We didn’t play for 11 days, that’s why we’ve been doing a lot of scrimmages, a lot of team bonding so that we can start strong on Wednesday,” San Miguel mentor Jorge Gallent said.

The Beermen have over a week head start in preparation and a long rest before starting the final step in their quest for a 10th all-Filipino title and 30th crown overall.

Interestingly, the series will pit the league’s best defensive team against the tournament’s leading offensive squad.

Boasting a deep arsenal filled with stars led by seven-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Marcio Lassiter, Terrence Romeo, Chris Ross, Don Trollano and Jericho Cruz, the Beermen are averaging 107.41 points per game.

It’s something that the Bolts are wary of despite being the first of only two teams that dealt the Beermen a loss in the season-ending tournament.

Meralco denied San Miguel a rare elimination round sweep.

“June Mar is a concern, and we know he’s gonna get his numbers but to me, it’s not just June Mar with San Miguel. The other guys can score. They make good passes, and they make good decisions. Chris Ross, he hits lots of three-pointers, winning championships like Marcio (Lassiter) too. CJ now has that DNA against Magnolia (in the Commissioner’s Cup finals),” Trillo said.

“June Mar is one part. He can take anyone one-on-one so that’s a priority for us but the other guys are also a priority and finishing that with a rebound,” he added.

“They’re the No. 1 rebounding team. They’re the No. 1 three-point shooting team. They’re the No. 1 in points. They’re confident. They can get down 20 but coach Jorge has put so much confidence in them that they’re responding to him.”

Meralco’s defense has been a thorn in the side of its opponents.

The Bolts have won games when holding their rivals to below 90 points including their 95-92 victory over San Miguel in the eliminations.

In Game 7 of the semis, Meralco’s defensive effort, anchored on rookie Brandon Bate’s impressive six-block outing, silenced the Gin Kings’ gunners.

The Bolts can also take advantage of the Beermen’s sluggish start as seen in their semis series against Rain or Shine where they needed to play catchup before pulling away.

But Gallent is not too concerned about having a bad first 24 minutes as long as they end up on top at the final buzzer.

“It’s a big factor. I just don’t know why we don’t start well. But you know, the most important thing is how you end it,” he said.