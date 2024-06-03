No Pinoy injured in Japan quake

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has reported that no Filipino was injured in the magnitude 4.8 quake that hit Japan early Monday morning.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the earthquake occurred at 6:40 a.m. off the Noto Peninsula located at the northern part of Ishikawa Prefecture in Honshu, Japan’s main island.

'MWO-Osaka will continue monitoring the situation and keep the DMW Head Office posted on developments.'

The DMW said its Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Osaka is working with Filipino communities and Japanese authorities to ensure the safety and status of overseas Filipino workers in the region.

“MWO-Osaka will continue monitoring the situation and keep the DMW Head Office posted on developments,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, local media reports said no tsunami warnings were raised due to the earthquake.

Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority said no abnormalities were observed in the nuclear power plants located along the country’s coast.

However, bullet train services were temporarily halted due to power outages.

On 1 January, the Noto peninsula was hit with a magnitude 7.6 earthquake leaving more than 200 people dead and homes and structures damaged.

The area has been in recovery since.