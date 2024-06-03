New Tesda module launched

A newly-developed module specifically designed for National Certificate (NC) level III and IV programs was formally launched by the Technical Educatiom and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

According to TESDA director general Suharto Mangudadatu, the new modules were developed by TESDA and Education Development Center master trainers through Opportunity 2.0, a USAID program that supports Philippine systems to provide second-chance education to out-of-school youths and enhance their employment and livelihood opportunities.

“The excellent minds and steadfast dedication of TESDA have driven this initiative towards the successful creation of 18 work readiness modules. The modules are designed not only to enhance the technical proficiency of our workforce but also to elevate our national competitiveness in response to global economic trends. Through these educational advancements, TESDA is shaping a workforce that is well-prepared to meet the challenges and oppprtunities of the global economy,” TESDA director general Suharto Mangudadatu said in his speech during the event held at the agency’s central office in Taguig City.

“The modules have been intricately crafted to furnish our learners with the necessary skills and competencies vital to succeed in the future world of work. These modules have been developed to efficiently guide our TVET implementers on how best to deliver TVET programs. The modules will provide the TVET stakeholders with clear-cut instructions for seamless implementation within their respective TVET programs,” the TESDA chief added.

The modules, according to Mangudadatu, will help strengthen the Philippine workforce by equipping them with a stronger foundation in essential life skills alongside

higher-level technical training.