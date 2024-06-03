Muntinlupa eyes ‘rainbow desk’

The local government of Muntinlupa City announced on Monday that it will be setting up a “Rainbow Desk” aimed to address concerns and needs of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and Asexual (LGBTQIA+) community.

The Gender and Development (GAD) office of the city disclosed that it will establish the Rainbow Desk in the city hall and will implement comprehensive programs, projects, and activities that will benefit the LGBTQIA+ community.

Policy formulation, data management, monitoring and evaluation, partnership establishment, and sustainable empowerment initiatives of the community will also be developed through the Rainbow Desk.

According to Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Blazon, the LGBTQIA+ community deserves the protection and support of the city.

Originally known as the LGBT community, the now expanded LGBTQIA+ community are often subjected to discrimination.

“Our LGBTQIA+ community deserves protection and support. This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering inclusivity and equality across all levels and sectors,” Biazon said. “The Rainbow Desk represents a significant step forward for our city, ensuring that every member of our community is valued and supported.”

Currently, the GAD office conducts training programs and livelihood activities for the LGBTQIA+ community in Muntinlupa.

Every month of June, the LGBTQIA+ community celebrates Pride Month and the local government said that it will also join the celebration by conducting various activities, including a health and wellness day, a seminar on sexual orientation and gender identity, and the LGBT Congress 2024.