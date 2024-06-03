Munimuni to stage ‘Alegorya’ concert this July

Filipino indie-folk collective Munimuni celebrates the release of their second full-length album, Alegorya, with a major concert, happening on 20 July at the prestigious UP Theater.

Alegorya: A Munimuni Concert promises to deliver an audio-visual treat for the senses. The title of the concert is named after their latest release, which, according to the five-piece act, carries many strikingly different emotions and thoughts that don’t normally belong to a single collection of songs.

The critically-acclaimed band considers this concert an era-defining milestone, integrating live performances with a chamber setup and a more intricate piece of storytelling. The most exciting part is how Munimuni puts careful thought into the order of the songs, and how they want the entire experience to be a worthwhile journey for their fans.

“Practically, this one is the biggest so far in terms of audience, and the longest in terms of set list,” Munimuni explains in a statement. “Creatively, we aim to create an experience that mirrors the album’s inherent complexity.”

Alegorya: A Munimuni Concert serves as the band’s third major concert, following 2018’s self-titled concert at the Music Museum and 2019’s Kulayan Natin at Cine Adarna, UP Film Center. The live music offering aims to combine the intimacy and adventurousness of Munimuni’s music with a grander scale in terms of ambition and scope, focusing on the album’s overarching theme of “looking at the world and our human selves a bit deeper” and “going beyond what is apparent on the surface.”

Munimuni shares, “We’re excited to perform at the UP Theater, not just because of the size and prestige of the venue, but also because it feels close to home. The band started in the UP Diliman campus, after all. Our goal for performing in large shows and smaller shows is the same, though. We really just want our songs to move people and somehow help them go through life with a sense of hope. For this concert, the goal stays the same, but we get to express it in a different way, which we take as an opportunity to grow as artists.”