Moving day

LOOK: A plant vendor packs up its plants in a park in Quezon City to move to a different location after their contract has expired on Monday, 3 June 2024. According to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, up to 40% of plant land has degraded, directly affecting half of the world's population with droughts — in frequency and duration reaching a 29% increase since 2000. Without immediate action, droughts could affect more than three-quarters of the world's population by 2050. | Analy Labor