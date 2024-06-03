Marcos pledges support as Ukraine's Zelensky visits Manila

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his support and "clear position" against Russia's invasion of its territory.

The Ukrainian President said this as he met Marcos in Malacañan Palace on Monday in a surprise visit to the Philippines, where Zelensky, who wore a black shirt and cargo pants, marked his first visit to the Philippines since his election in 2019.

Both leaders had their bilateral meeting in Manila after Zelensky showed up at the last minute at Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier defense summit, over the weekend.

"Thank you for this invitation and we are very thankful to be in your country which supports Ukraine, our territorial integrity and sovereignty," Zelensky told Marcos.

"Thank you so much for your big word, and clear position about us, about this Russian occupation of our territories," Zelensky added.

Marcos, for his part, said he was elated over the visit of Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky to the Philippines to discuss issues similarly faced by the two countries.

However, Marcos expressed his hope that their meeting would take place under "better circumstances," given the ongoing war Ukraine is fighting against Russia.

''We are very happy to welcome you, President Zelensky, to the Philippines and I’m very happy that despite what I know is a very tight travel schedule for both of us… We were unable to find time when we were in Singapore,'' Marcos said.

''But I’m happy that we are very honored that you find the time to pass by the Philippines. I know that the crisis in your country has occupied all of your attention and all of your time. It is a great pleasure to meet with you to discuss some of the issues that are common to our two countries and hopefully find ways for both of us together. Once again, I wish it were under better circumstances but I’m happy that you are able to come and visit with us, Mr. President,'' he added.

During the Asia's premier defense summit in Singapore, Zelensky spoke out against Russia and China for supposedly trying to keep other countries from coming to his upcoming international peace summit on 15 June in Switzerland.

"With China’s support to Russia, the war will last longer. That is bad for the whole world,” Zelensky said of China, which claims a neutral position in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Marcos, who was the keynote speaker at the Shangri-La Dialogue, was not able to meet Zelensky at the same conference as the Philippine President left Singapore late on Friday night, 31 May.

But like Zelensky, Marcos also singled out China during his speech, denouncing its "illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive actions" in the West Philippine Sea.