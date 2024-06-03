Marcos assures Zelensky of mental health aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to deploy mental health professionals from the Philippines to his country amid Russia’s ongoing invasion.

During their bilateral meeting in Malacañang on Monday, Zelensky told Marcos the Ukraine-Russia war was taking a toll on his people, especially the soldiers.

More than two years after Russia invaded the Eastern European country, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 9.6 million people in Ukraine were either living with or at risk of having mental health issues.

“You mentioned humanitarian possibilities especially for medicine and, like I said to you, especially psychological mental health,” the Ukrainian leader told Mr. Marcos.

“So, you understand how many people need their help when they come back, they can’t lose (their families). It’s difficult for them to study again,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky’s wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska, who did not accompany her husband, has also advocated for mental health services for Ukrainians.

She had earlier told the World Economic Forum: “The awareness that you are a Russian target is a heavy burden to carry. And it is taking its toll on our people with surveys showing that almost 80 percent of Ukrainians are under constant stress and anxiety.”

“Our society is suffering a great collective psychological trauma,” Zelenska had said.

Marcos assured Zelensky the Philippines could heed his request. “That is something that I think we are able to offer. I am happy to do all that we can to make sure that we can help, especially the civilians and the innocents that are involved in the war,” Marcos said.

“This is something that comes naturally for the Philippines, so this will be something that we could pursue,” he added.

The President pointed out that as part of its commitment to United Nations peacekeeping efforts, the Philippines has developed a reputation for providing healthcare assistance.

Zelensky left Singapore on Sunday evening where he participated in the Shangri-La Dialogue. He spent Sunday night and Monday morning in Manila, meeting with Marcos at 9 a.m.