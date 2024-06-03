Kidney disease patient grateful for Malasakit

Prince Jerard Cataag, 22 years old and a resident of Caloocan City, has been battling chronic kidney disease stage 5 in the last four years.

His aunt, Gela Mahinay, recounts the terrifying onset of his symptoms, which included severe swelling from his face to his feet, fatigue, unconscious episodes, and continuous salivation.

“We didn’t know the symptoms of that disease. He was swelling from his face to his feet. He was unconscious and bleeding in the mouth and was salivating,” she recalled.

“At that time, we didn’t know what his illness was,” she added.

After initial check-ups, they were recommended for hospital admission, a suggestion that began their odyssey from one hospital to another until they reached the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) in Quezon City. The diagnosis was dire and came at a time when the pandemic financially crippled the family.

At this critical juncture, the Malasakit Center stepped in to lift the financial load off their shoulders.

“We didn’t have money at that time since it was the time of the pandemic. We didn’t know what to do, until Malasakit stepped in,” Gela explained, grateful for the relief provided.

“Until it was time to pay. We approached Malasakit and we paid alost nothing. Even the medicines,” she added.

Profound impact

Prince Jerard’s story is a testament to the profound impact of the Malasakit Centers since its inception in 2018.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, the father of the Malasakit Centers Program, anticipated that this would prove a crucial support system for many Filipinos facing severe health crises, especially those financially disadvantaged.

These centers exemplify the senator’s initiative to streamline medical and financial assistance provided by the government, thereby easing the burdens on patients and their families.

Go’s commitment is echoed in Gela’s words, “I thank Senator Go and Malasakit. I am one of those you’ve helped. Even now that I’m undergoing dialysis. Malasakit Centers aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.