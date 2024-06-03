Keiko Necesario has a song for Regine Velasquez

With more than 120,000 monthly Spotify listeners, it’s just right for Keiko Necesario to reactivate her music career.

The singer, known for “Nakalimutan Ko Nang Kalimutan Ka” (2018); “The Girl Allergic to Wifi” (2018) and the “Dugaw” collab hit with Gloc9 in 2019, is now promoting her latest song “Kahit Pa Anong Mangyari” which according to her tells the story of the lowest part of her life.

“My husband and I went through a tough season, ito ‘yung P700 na lang ang pera namin dalawa last year. Because of that tough financial challenge ng buhay namin, I got to write ‘Kahit Pa Anong Mangyari’ (My husband and I were financially challenged, we were down to our last P700),” Keiko said.

The singer/composer shared her new song’s first two hurtful lines.

“The first two lines goes: Patong Patong na bagay ang dapat isipin, parang walang hanggan ang mga bayarin (Many things that need to be cleared, bills are never ending),” she said.

Keiko learned from that chapter and continued to fight.

“I think the main thing is that God always provides. It’s really Him that sustains you. And also natutunan ko rin na (I learned that) to be accountable that 40 percent of why that happened was also part of our own doing” she added.

“I released a song called ‘Obra’ in 2022. I wrote that together with my friend Quest who’s also an artist. We passed it sa Himig Handog tapos naka top 100 lang siya. After that, sabi ko I want this to be sung by Regine Velasquez pero hindi pa nagkakaroon ng pagkakataon. I recorded this song but I want to give it to her (It entered the top 100 of Himig Handog. I really want Regine Velasquez to sing the song but I haven’t had the chance to give it to her),” she revealed.

“Obra” won Best Religious and Inspirational Recording for Awit Awards 2023.