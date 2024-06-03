IPOPHL’s Gold Trailblazer Award

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) recently achieved a significant milestone, bringing home the Gold Trailblazer Award from the Institute for Solidarity in Asia (ISA). This award marks the successful completion of the Performance Governance System (PGS) which we started in 2016, underscoring IPOPHL’s commitment to institutionalizing good governance and accelerating the Philippines’ transformation towards a knowledge and creative economy.

Since starting our PGS journey, the IPOPHL has achieved significant strides in enhancing strategies, programs and projects to stimulate local innovation and creativity and make Filipino-made products, services, talents and inventions more seen and felt in global markets and stages.

Universities, for one, have become a catalyst for producing and disseminating knowledge, which drives innovative processes and products. Our improved Innovation and Technology Support Office Program has significantly boosted intellectual property (IP) applications filed by State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), signifying greater awareness of the value of protecting their technologies. The total filings from these institutions reached 1,922 in 2023, a remarkable 200 percent increase from 2020.

The expansion of our regional presence through IP Satellite Offices (IPSOs) and IP Help Desks (IPHDs) to 16 regional arms and 22 IPHDs has enhanced customer and consulting support for IP applications, protection and enforcement. Our incentive programs like the Juana Make a Mark Program, Youth IP Incentive Package, Inventor Assistance Program, and many others have also started to bear fruit, assisting potential applicants and streamlining the process to decrease turnaround times for applications.

To support the people who need to understand how they can use IP to their advantage, we have also intensified our conduct of seminars and training programs implemented to cater to the specific needs of various sectors and regions. In 2023 alone, 485 IP-related seminars and activities were conducted, capacitating over 30,000 individuals nationwide.

To further support IP rights holders, particularly those who are robbed of the fruits they rightfully deserve from their IP assets, the IP adjudication and enforcement mechanisms have been strengthened. The adoption of the Voluntary Site-Blocking Mechanism, the first in the Asia Pacific and second in the world, is a significant step towards reducing piracy and making the creative industries more vibrant. This mechanism, along with the alternative dispute resolution service, has been recognized as a best practice and replicated by other agencies and countries.

The implementation of these comprehensive programs and collaboration with stakeholders has resulted in substantial increases in IP filings: patent applications increased by 73 percent, utility models by 37 percent, and trademarks by 21 percent since 2020, marking an astounding recovery from the pandemic. Copyright applications saw an astounding 194 percent increase from 2021.

These efforts led to a positive movement in the Philippines’ rank in the Global Innovation Index (GII), propelling the country to register its highest scores in the targeted IP-related GII indicators and making the country one of the fastest climbers in the rankings among middle-income economies over the past decade. Today, our whole-of-society efforts have moved to a trajectory that could see the nation rise from its current 56th position to 43rd by 2028, as outlined in the 2023-2028 Philippine Development Plan.

The Gold Trailblazer Award IPOPHL received is more than just a recognition; it is a testament to the relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence by our Office. It also underscores the agency’s role in transforming the Philippines into a hub of creativity and knowledge, setting a benchmark for other IP offices in the region and pushing IPOPHL to continue working on integrate respect for and the protection of IP at all levels, from local government units to grassroots communities, startups and MSMEs.

Universities, for one, have become a catalyst for producing and disseminating knowledge, which drives innovative processes and products.

As the country continues to climb the ranks in global innovation indices and gains greater awareness for our best practices in enabling a robust IP environment, the future indeed looks bright for the Philippines and its people. The country’s goal to position itself as a leader in IP, innovation and creativity in the region and beyond can definitely be realized when we work together.