Implications of rarity

In Rare, artist Emman Acasio explores the concept of rarity through the portrayal of albino and leucistic animals, each with a rich narrative that reflects on societal perceptions and the profound connection between humans and nature. The exhibition challenges viewers to contemplate the essence of rarity and how it influences our valuation of uniqueness in the natural world.

Albino and leucistic animals often captivate human fascination, yet in nature, their distinctiveness can be a disadvantage, making them more vulnerable. Through his artwork, Acasio highlights the resilience and impact of these extraordinary creatures. For instance, Cloud, the white sea turtle, defies incredible odds to survive, while Claude, the albino alligator, and Zoe, the white zebra, face rejection and find acceptance beyond their kind.

The exhibit also features Ole Caney, an albino deer symbolizing sportsmanship in Tennessee, and Angel, the white dolphin from Taiji Cove in Japan, serving as a powerful message against inhumane practices. Kenny the Tiger and Manukara, the white kiwi bird, further illustrate how rarity can be both a gift and a curse, influencing human actions and conservation efforts.

Acasio’s fascination with nature stems from his upbringing near the beach and early exposure to his father’s landscape paintings. This deep connection to nature is evident in his art, which he uses as a tool for education and inspiration.

The exhibit is on view from 1 to 29 June at the Altro Mondo Creative Space at 1159 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City.