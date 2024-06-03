Help for hatchlings

The pawikan hatchery is a critical initiative aimed at providing a safe haven for turtle eggs and ensuring the survival of hatchlings. This project is part of a broader strategy by Aboitiz Land to foster environmental stewardship and promote sustainable living practices within its developments.

“At Aboitiz Land, we believe that true progress lies in creating a space where all kinds of lives can thrive, whether it be on land or at sea,” said Erika Maguad-Tibayan, Aboitiz Land senior manager for marketing and branding.

The vecinos and neighboring coastal communities have been actively involved in pawikan protection along the shores of San Juan since the start of the multisectoral Pawikan Conservation Project in 2018, through regular cleanup drives, educational programs and outreach activities that raise awareness on the importance of marine conservation and the role of the pawikan in maintaining the health of the coastal ecosystem.

Kitts Vibar, a proud vecino, shared, “One of the most precious things we love about Seafront Residences is its advocacy for pawikan conservation. My family and I were drawn to call Seafront our second home specifically because of this amazing endeavor. Let this be an inspiration for us to continue to be of service and care about much more than ourselves.”

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Aboitiz Land introduced the Pawikan Monitoring Guide, a comprehensive resource for the care of pawikans and their eggs during the nesting season. They also unveiled initial plans for an adopt-a-hatchery program within the seaside development, which seeks to encourage vecinos to support the establishment and maintenance of pawikan hatcheries.

Habitat cleanup

The shores of Bacnotan in La Union is a sanctuary for sea turtles. As part of its dedication to ecological preservation, Philippine-based international swimwear brand Blackbough Swim joined forces with marine turtle conservation leader Coastal Underwater Resource Management Actions (Curma) in cleaning up the pawikan nesting beach to mark Earth Month in April.

More than 170 volunteers united with Blackbough Swim started the cleanup at 6 a.m. on the coastal grounds surrounding Alpas, the official hatchery partner of Curma in Bacnotan, home to one of La Union’s protected sea turtle nesting grounds. Volunteers removed over 50 sacks of trash and dangerous debris in an hour, including plastic waste, shoes, tires and barbed wire. By keeping this habitat clean for ocean wildlife, baby sea turtles can safely return to the ocean during the hatching season.

Volunteers did more than just clear trash — they learned. Curma did what it does best by lecturing them on the types of turtles in the Philippines, their nesting habits, sea turtle conservation and how simple daily actions can protect our oceans.

“Our commitment goes beyond the brand; we are a community that cherishes our natural world. This cleanup reflects our ethos, our commitment to turn the tide towards a sustainable future for all marine life and our future,” said Blackbough Swim brand director Misha Bernardino.