Hard work must go on

State auditors must be performance-oriented in their review of the accounts and financial operations of government agencies. High audit ratings must be accompanied by the fruits of managerial effort.

In the Department of Agriculture, how come the ripe mangoes in Ilocos Norte became rotten and undelivered to the market?

What happened to the 67,328.92 kilometers of farm-to-market roads built by President “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., in record time, unprecedented in the history of this country?

Within only one and a half years of his administration, Bongbong built enough farm-to-market roads to connect the markets to the producers to ensure that our people get fresh and cheap vegetables, fruits, fish, meat, dairy products and various food items quickly and adequately.

The national effort for industrialization and nation-building must be insulated from politics, lest we spoil the overwhelming optimism of the nation for an economic boom this year.

The foreign trips of President Marcos have yielded P4 trillion worth of investment. These resulted in actualized investments worth P300 billion in the country, according to the Department of Trade and Industry.

Huge investments raised domestically and internationally plus all tax revenues will provide the country with sufficient funding for massive infrastructure to improve physical and digital connectivity throughout the country.

Even before the end of the second year of Bongbong Marcos’ administration, the Filipino people and the world will be able to see his splendorous achievements in infrastructure and economic development in partnership with the progressive leaders in the local governments.

Two fastest growing cities, in the area of economic development, in the national capital region are Parañaque and Pasay. Both were recently accorded unmodified audit ratings in the fairness of the presentation of their annual financial statements for the calendar year ending 31 December 2023, with the accompanying rise in their assets as a result of flourishing livelihood programs and activities.

If Mayor Imelda “Emi” Calixto-Rubiano of Pasay City is making her city the first “Eco City” of the Philippines, Mayor Eric L. Olivarez of Parañaque City has made his city the first with the eGov Super App in the country.

Behind this backdrop of local initiatives, creative planning, and responsible leadership are amazing changes in the economy and infrastructure of the two surging cities complementing vigorously the overwhelming optimism of the national government to transform the Republic of the Philippines into the richest and most beautiful country in the world.

Governor Jose Enrique Garcia III said President R. Marcos Jr. and his late father, former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., will be long remembered as the builders of the longest bridges in the country.

If President Marcos Sr. built the two-kilometer San Juanico Bridge that connects Samar and Leyte provinces in the Visayas, fifty years later, President “Bongbong” Marcos, his son, built the 32.15-kilometer Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge, the longest bridge, not only in the Philippines but also in Southeast Asia. It connects the two largest regions, Central Luzon and Southern Tagalog.

Filipinos and tourists from all over the world, in wonderment, shall be treated to the beauty of night-time lights along the shores of Manila, Parañaque, Pasay and Las Piñas.

Being recommended to the builders of the Bataan-Cavite Interlink bridge and developers of reclamation projects is the construction of exits from the interlink bridge to the Manhattan of Pasay City, the Fisherman’s Wharf in Parañaque City, and the Mall of Asia, the fifth among the largest malls in the world, with excellent places for shopping and engaging in activities with friends, family and colleagues.