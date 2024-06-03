Gogoro to introduce new energy plans for smart scooters

Ayala-backed Gogoro Philippines, an electric mobility and battery-swapping technology provider, is set to introduce new energy plans for the prepaid market without a lockup period to encourage more users to switch to smart scooters.

"We hear you and we will soon respond to this clamor as we complete the other critical components of the ecosystem. We’re finding the price to speak for your budget," Gogoro Philippines President and CEO Bernie Llamzon said on Monday.

Llamzon said it will launch its affordable financing options within the month.

By the third quarter, it will launch a new line of budget-friendly scooter models.

Additionally, Gogoro will also expand its geographical reach in North and Central Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

In a year, Gogoro has expanded its number of GoStations in Metro Manila from five to nine, with plans to add seven more by the end of the quarter, totaling over 21 GoStations.

To meet the needs of its customers and to ensure an uninterrupted riding experience, Gogoro is working to enhance its network of GoStations to provide convenient and accessible charging solutions through battery-swapping technology.

Gogoro Philippines is a partnership between Globe's 917Ventures Inc., Ayala Corp., and Taiwan's Gogoro.