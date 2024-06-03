Globe, GCash drive DSWD humanitarian programs

Globe and GCash mobile wallet operator G-Xchange Inc. (GXI) have partnered with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to provide the agency with mobile technology and fintech services for the timely and efficient delivery of public services to the needy.

The partnership was forged through a memorandum of understanding signed by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu and GXI president and CEO Ren-Ren Reyes at the DSWD Central Office in Batasan, Quezon City on 20 May.

“This collaboration significantly amplifies our capacity to better serve society. It stands as a testament to the transformative power of technology in driving social change,” Gatchalian said during the event.

He said Globe and GXI will provide digital disbursement solutions for the delivery of grants and assistance of the agency.

“Globe’s technology solutions will allow scale, transparency and convenience in providing social services to those who need them most. This partnership is crucial in ensuring that through technology advancements, government services can be delivered in a more efficient manner, fostering active citizenship to assist marginalized sectors supported by the DSWD,” Cu said.

“Integrating financial technology in social welfare is a game-changer. We are committed to empowering communities through innovative financial solutions,” Reyes said.

Globe’s partnership with DSWD sets a new standard in utilizing technology for social welfare.

Its initiative against involuntary hunger, the Hapag Movement, will be part of DSWD’s “Walang Gutom 2027,” which aims to address involuntary hunger and improve national food provisions.

Hapag Movement is also integrated into the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) to uplift vulnerable communities through upskilling initiatives.

Globe contributes to the “Pag Abot Project,” mobilizing its volunteers in efforts to reduce vulnerabilities of urban poor communities, including children and indigenous peoples. The partnership further extends to the “Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program,” where Globe integrates digital literacy initiatives to enhance education for struggling sectors.

Likewise, Globe works with DSWD’s “Buong Bansa Handa” program, integrating its Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging, and Libreng WiFi services, as well as the Globe Volunteerism Program to bolster the efficiency of major disaster response hubs. It also provides toll-free communication support during disasters.

The collaboration also involves Globe’s digital transformation efforts in “Paspas Serbisyo,” aiding DSWD in employing digital innovations for smoother social welfare operations. Globe’s involvement with the DSWD Academy, focusing on digital literacy and transformation courses, showcases a commitment to professional development in social welfare.

Other Globe initiatives include network enhancements in DSWD’s areas of influence, and leveraging Globe’s telehealth solution KonsultaMD to improve DSWD’s health services.

Meanwhile, GXI will support “Walang Gutom 2027” by exploring digital disbursement solutions to streamline the Electronic Benefit Transfer Card initiative. The GXI-Globe partnership will also explore the integration of the GCash Pera Outlet Program into SLP, enhancing livelihood opportunities and financial literacy.

GXI and DSWD will collaborate on digital disbursement solutions for the delivery of grants and assistance in protective programs and services. They will also explore integrating Globe’s volunteerism program into DSWD-run facilities and establishing an institutional partnership with Globe for the World Day Against Child Labor, observed annually every June.