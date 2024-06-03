Free WiFi, phone charging during disasters

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) on Monday said its new Mobile Command Centers (MCCs) offer free WiFi connectivity as well as charging of cellphones during emergencies in disaster-stricken areas.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao said the new MCCs that were sent off to the agency’s regional field offices last 28 May are equipped with state-of-the-art satellite internet, gadgets and generators that can be used as a source of power supply and internet connection for communities in disaster areas.

“Our MCCs offer system redundancy because of its capacity to provide internet connection, through satellite internet, and power supply from generator sets/uninterruptible power supply (UPS). This means that it can help a lot of affected residents to connect with their loved ones when the power supply in their area is down,” Dumlao, who is also the DSWD’s spokesperson, explained.

The MCCs are equipped with UHF Digital Handheld Digital Radio which can allow disaster response teams to monitor and respond immediately within the coverage through voice transmission and messaging.

The MCCs also have Wireless Access Points that provide coverage in disaster-stricken areas or challenging terrain where wired connectivity is not feasible or restrictive. It also has laptops for report preparation and data consolidation as well as TV and monitors for information monitoring.

“We have already deployed the MCCs in the 14 DSWD Field Offices. We are expecting two more based on the agreement of Secretary Rex Gatchalian and the Office of Senator Joel Villanueva, so that all of our Field Offices will have MCCs on standby for any disaster or calamity,” Dumlao pointed out.

Aside from its connectivity features, the MCC also has the capability of monitoring the Food and Non-Food Items in warehouses and storage facilities, including Family Food Packs in the production hubs as well as logistics tracking.