Farmer recovers 2 rifle grenades

CAMP GEN OSCAR FLORENDO, La Union — A farmer recovered Sunday two live rifle grenades in Purok 1 Barangay Batangcaoa, Urbiztondo, Pangasinan.

Reports received by Gen. Lou Evangelista, regional police director, showed that Dionisio Castillo Carza, resident of Purok 1 Barangay Batangcaoa, Urbiztondo found the said explosives.

Based on investigation by the police, “Personnel of Urbiztondo PNP responded to a reported recovery of two rifle grenades at said place to verify the veracity of the information received, which led to the recovery of two pieces of rifle grenades.”

Evangelista said the said rifle grenades were discovered by the said reportee while digging a hole to plant a banana tree.

Personnel of Urbiztondo police immediately called the assistance of the Pangasinan 2nd District EOD/Canine Unit (DECU) for proper disposition.

Meanwhile, Jean Valdez y Dela Cruz, self-employed, Villanueva Boulevard, Sumulong Street, Baguio City was crushed to death Sunday morning after the motorbike she was riding collided head-on with another vehicle in Barangay Alipang, Rosario, La Union.