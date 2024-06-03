Fajardo leads BPC derby

June Mar Fajardo soared to the top of the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) race by the end of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup semifinals.

Fajardo jumped at No. 1 after guiding the Beermen back to the finals following a four-game sweep of Rain or Shine in the best-of-seven semifinal series.

The 6-foot-10 center amassed a total of 43.12 statistical points (SPs) behind numbers of 17.3 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists as he finally overtook previous leader Robert Bolick of NLEX.

Bolick fell at close No. 2 with 43.08 SPs as he continued to pace the league in scoring with 28.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. Unfortunately, the Road Warriors failed to advance in the semis after being swept by the Meralco Bolts in the quarterfinals.

Fajardo and Bolick will join rookie Stephen Holt of Terrafirma, San Miguel’s CJ Perez, and Christian Standhardinger of Barangay Ginebra as the official candidates for the BPC award.

Perez is behind Holt with 39.18 SPs.

Holt, who also leads the race for the Rookie of the Year, is currently at No. 3 with 40.8 SPs with all-around numbers of 21.08 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2.4 steals in leading the Dyip to their first ever playoffs appearance in eight years.

followed by Standhardinger at fifth place with 39.16.

Of the five, Fajardo has won the BPC title nine times and Perez got his first during the last Commissioner’s Cup.