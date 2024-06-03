DQ case filed vs Guanzon’s partylist

Duterte Youth filed on Monday a disqualification petition before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) against P3PWD Partylist of former Elections Commissioner Rowena Guanzon.

Represented by its chairperson National Youth Commission Undersecretary Ronald Cardema and Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, Duterte Youth filed a petition to deny due course against P3PWD Partylist’s manifestation of intent to participate (MIP) in the 2025 midterm elections “for violating the rules” set by the poll body regarding deadline for filing ang publication.

“This is a petition to deny due course the manifestation of intent to participate by the P3PWD Partylist for the reason that they did not comply with the filing and publication,” Topacio told reporters.

“What is happening is that what former Guanzon is doing is that she thinks that since she is a former commissioner of the Comelec that she is above the law. That she does not have to obey the law and that she will always be excused,” he added.

Topacio said that out of 106 partylists that submitted their MIPs, none of it included P3PWD Partylist.