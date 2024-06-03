DILG official hopes Ombudsman will rule on Guo's preventive suspension

A Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) official on Monday expressed optimism that the Office of the Ombudsman will rule immediately for the preventive suspension of Bamban City Mayor Alice Guo.

DILG Undersecretary for Legal Affairs Juan Victor Llamas told DAILY TRIBUNE that the graft charges they filed against Guo with the Office of the Ombudsman on 24 May included a motion to have the Bamban mayor be placed on preventive suspension.

"The preventive suspension is part of our prayer in the Complaint," Llamas said, noting that this will prevent Guo from attempting to tamper would be evidence in her office.

The graft charges, Llamas said was over Guo's reported involvement with a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) stemmed from the issuance of a permit to Hongsheng Gaming Technology Inc., despite the company failing to complete the requirements and having an expired license from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR).

Llamas said Guo could have revoked Hongsheng's business permit.

The lady mayor was also found to be the incorporator of Baofu Land Development Inc., which owns the land where the complex previously raided in 2023 that was operated by Hongsheng Technology Inc., which is now being linked to Guo as she applied for the letter of no objection for the complex's license to operate.

Authorities raided the 10-hectare area that has over 36 buildings, a swimming pool, and luxury cars, operated by Zun Yuan Technology Inc. on 13 March, and found several devices said to be linked to POGO operations. Over 600 Filipinos and foreigners were rescued during the raid.