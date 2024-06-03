Davao college now accepts freshman application

DAVAO CITY — The City College of Davao (CCD) has started accepting applicants to its bachelors programs.

Wenefredo Cagape, CCD president, said that for school-year 2024-2025, the college will be accepting 320 freshman students.

“From 3-14 June will be the submission of application for the city college, then the screening will be on 17-21 June. The enrollment for the first year will be on 3-5 July for new students,” he added.

The qualified students can choose to enroll in the CCDs programs — Bachelor of Early Childhood (BECEd), Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship (BSEntrep), Bachelor of Technical-Vocational Teacher Education Major in Computer Programming and Bachelor of Technical-Vocational Teacher Education Major in Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Technology.

Cagape said the college is conducting its off-semester classes for students taking up Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship.

“Summer classes in the CCD, just like its regular classes, are free,” he added.

New students are required to submit a duly filled-out Application for Admission Form, PSA Birth Certificate, Recent Senior High School Report Card (SF9) or Appropriate ALS Certificate for ALS graduates.

They must also prove they are residents of Davao City who come from a low income household by submitting a Certificate of Residency issued by the barangay government, an Income Tax Return of both parents or a Certificate of Low Income issued by the Office of the Barangay Chairman.

Applicants who are members of indigenous groups are also required to submit Certificate of Belonging to Indigenous Peoples Group.

“Enrollment for CCD sophomore students is slated for 29-31 June. Classes will start on the first Monday of August,” Cagape added.