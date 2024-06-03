Comelec warns vs vote buying, violence during BARMM elections

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday warned the public about vote-buying as well those individuals who are planning to incite violence in the upcoming Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) elections.

In an ambush interview, Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia said the BARMM people deserve a "peaceful and orderly" elections.

"Sana iwasan yung traditional na iregularidad tulad ng vote buying, violence, at terorismo at yung mga panununog o yung pananakot sa ating mga kababayan (Hopefully we could avoid traditional irregularities such as vote buying, violence, and terrorism as well as arson or threats to our countrymen)," Garcia said.

"This is a warning. Do not test the Commission on Elections. We will never hesitate to use the full powers of the Comelec under the Constitution just to ensure that no lives are sacrificed at lahat makakaboto," he added.

Garcia vowed that Comelec "will not leave any voter behind" and that all eligible voters will be able to vote in the upcoming elections.

"Kapag ang tao gustong bumoto, dapat hindi napipigilan. Hindi tinatakot, hindi minamaniobra, hindi nase-set aside. Otherwise, useless and eleksyon na to kung ang mga kababayan natin ay hindi nakaka-exercise ng kanilang karapatan (When people want to vote, they should not be prevented. They should not be intimidated, they should not be manipulated, they should not be set aside. Otherwise, it will be a useless election if our citizens cannot exercise their rights)," the Comelec head said.

"Nobody should be disenfranchised. Not under the present leadership, not under the present administration, not under the present process or system," he added.

BARMM is set to hold its first parliamentary elections in May 2025.