Chinese invasion unfolds

Now that the Chinese invasion has been exposed in media — as it slowly unfolds — the sheep who will fight for the nation and the goats who will rake in money for themselves have to be identified. Forget for now those who are indifferent. They will become sheep or goats later, as the danger becomes more urgent. For now, let us simply identify the current culprits to hopefully preempt future bribe receivers.

In Cavite, we have what is tagged in media as the largest POGO enclave in the whole of Asia. The Remullas of Cavite — the governor and his brother, the DoJ secretary — sold the 34,000-hectare Island Cove, formerly Covelandia, a decades-old prestigious beach resort, to a Chinese investor for 7 billion pesos. It is not an island, as the name Island Cove suggests.

The Chinese have made Island Cove an invincible fortress, which the PNP and DoH failed to inspect, especially at the height of the Covid lockdowns. The place can reputably host an army of 20,000 troops (conservative estimate). It can host a huge clandestine illegal POGO center. It can host drones and small missiles. It is, in fact, tantamount to a military base. It is a piece of China in our midst, inaccessible to our law enforcers.

Every day, new discoveries about the invasion surface, as in the infamous “Bamban invasion model.”

Here is a summary of what is unfolding in Bamban based on more hearings by Senators Risa Hontiveros and Win Gatchalian:

1) Underground bunkers of five-star suites, perhaps for Chinese VIP fugitives; 2) Fifteen 44-million-peso luxury villas in Bamban (also for fugitives); 3) two large multiple mega-malls built by Chinese firms Zun Suan Technology Inc. (ZITI) and Bao Fu Corporation within Bamban properties linked to Mayor Guo. These have been labelled in media as “mini-BGCs.” (Bonifacio Global City, the largest luxury commercial enclave in the entire nation.)

Mayor Guo has a dilemma. As charges pile up against her with unquestionable evidence, she has two options — 1) to resign as mayor, which is an admission of guilt, leading to the failure of the Bamban model; 2) to stay as mayor and risk arrest and trial based on hard evidence now being compiled, which will lead to the same failure. The fate of Mayor Guo will determine the future successes or failures of the nationwide Chinese invasion of LGUs.

4) Elsewhere across the nation, as demonstrated in Bamban, POGO’s PAGCOR licenses are being used to legitimize torture, illegal detention, prostitution, crypto scams, human trafficking, as evidenced by Senate hearings on eight raids on POGO-related crimes, including two in Bamban, six in Clark, Las Piñas, Parañaque, Pasay, and elsewhere. The human trafficking is the most deadly, because it involves torture and the potential murder of organ donors, especially children.

5) Hamas-style tunnels; 6) torture chambers; 7) acquisition of large tracts of lands, with help from the LGUs surrounding the US EDCA bases, a preparation for military logistics in case of a US-China confrontation. These were unearthed in the Senate hearings.

Senator Win Gatchalian said, “Ginagago na tayo.” (They are making fools of us.). He adds that the POGO crimes and the blatant bribery protecting POGO people must be stopped.

The critical “existential” questions for us Filipinos are: 1) can we identify and arrest the Filipinos protecting or helping the Chinese invaders, even if they are powerful politicians such as governors and line agency chiefs; 2) can we identify and arrest generals and AFP top brass found guilty of accepting bribes? The Philippine Defense Forces Forum reported that an ongoing PNP investigation revealed that SAF troopers acted as bodyguards for a Chinese VIP living in Ayala Alabang. The report said each trooper was paid P40,000, P20,000 for themselves and P20,000 for their battalion commander. 3) what are the chances of stopping this ongoing invasion, even if we may need to seek US help in our despair?

The Chinese here have corrupted the Filipino nation at all levels. The Chinese here do not fear doing their blatant crimes because they are easily “protected” with big bribes. They are infiltrating our LGUs and the AFP. The final goal is the loss of our national security and sovereignty, equivalent to an invasion and occupation by a foreign power.