CCG Sierra Madre supply seizure slammed

Senators on Monday condemned the China Coast Guard (CCG) for its latest “illegal” act against Filipino troops stationed on a remote military outpost at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The CCG allegedly seized and dumped the food and other supplies intended for the Philippine Marines deployed to the BRP Sierra Madre during an airdrop operation on 19 May.

Sen. Nancy Binay expressed her “deep concern and condemnation” over the incident, saying that China illegally confiscated the airdropped supplies intended for the Filipino personnel.

“Be it in times of war or peace, it is imperative that all nations uphold the principles of empathy, compassion, and respect for human life as enshrined in the Geneva Convention,” Binay said.

She described China’s actions as a “blatant disregard” of Geneva Convention protocols that stipulate the humane treatment of people, especially the wounded and sick.

“The obstruction of medical aid to our personnel is an affront to these international norms and human dignity,” Binay added.

She noted that the Philippines is prepared to raise the matter in international forums, including the United Nations, “to achieve justice and ensure the protection of the rights of our citizens.”

Good faith

Sen. Risa Hontiveros also criticized China for blocking food and medical supplies meant for the Filipino military personnel at the remote outpost.

“If we are to have a chance at settling our dispute, China must show a measure of good faith by reining in her Coast Guard,” she said, noting that the Philippines has not harassed Chinese nationals in its own territorial waters.

“Our troops have been guarding the BRP Sierra Madre with integrity, dignity, and honor,” she said as she urged the Department of National Defense to reinforce the Marines stationed on Ayungin Shoal.

“We will not allow China to relentlessly demean our troops and our people,” she stressed.

The Philippine government should stand firm against China’s aggressive actions that harm Filipino troops and compromise the country’s sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea, according to Sen. Sonny Angara.

“We should call on China to exercise restraint and not impede regular and non-hostile activities involving Philippine personnel, including resupply and medical missions necessary for their health and well-being,” Angara said.

He emphasized that the Philippines has not engaged in any action to provoke such a response from the CCG and has always maintained that disputes must be resolved through diplomatic and lawful means.

“This act by the CCG endangers the lives of our Filipino troops stationed on Ayungin Shoal and could be deemed a violation of their human rights,” Angara said. “We call on the executive branch to pursue all remedies available to ensure the safety and welfare of all Filipino citizens.”

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero said in an ambush interview the increasing tension between China and the Philippines over territorial claims can only be resolved through dialogue.

“In the end, the important thing is that we don’t give up our sovereignty over those islands and ocean. But I still believe that the conflict can be resolved through dialogue and should not lead to war between our country and China and other countries,” Escudero said.

UNCLOS

He lauded President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for standing firm in protecting the country’s sovereign rights, adhering to the rules-based international order and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr. called China’s actions at Ayungin “piracy at sea.” He praised President Marcos for clearly articulating the Philippines’ position at the 21st International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

“We will not cede any inch of our territory and territorial rights, and we are taking notice of the bullying and provocations against our countrymen and our nation. International law and comity between states must prevail, and all contrary actions by any state party should stop,” Revilla said.

On Sunday, Chinese state media reported that Philippine Navy personnel aboard the Sierra Madre had pointed guns in the direction of the CCG. The report included a 29-second video that appeared to show masked men carrying guns on deck.