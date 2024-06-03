Bong Go champions cooperatives dev't thru 'Malasakit sa Kooperatiba'

In a significant boost for cooperative development across Region II, or Cagayan Valley, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go partnered with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) for the rollout of the “Malasakit sa Kooperatiba" program. This is a key initiative supported by Go in partnership with CDA under the leadership of Chairperson Usec. Joseph Encabo.

Held in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan on Monday, 3 June, the ceremony saw 21 cooperatives from across the region receiving financial support amounting to P50,000 each. Joining the event were Tuguegarao City Mayor Maila Rosario Ting-Que, Enrile Mayor Miguel Decena, and other local officials.

This program is part of the funding advocated by Go as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee and member of the Senate Cooperatives Committee in the 2024 CDA Human Capital Development Program for Cooperatives, which includes financial assistance for micro and small cooperatives under the Malasakit Sa Kooperatiba Program.

Speaking at the event, Go highlighted the pivotal role of cooperatives in fostering community development and resilience, emphasizing the government's commitment to supporting their growth.

"It is a great honor to stand with you today, not only as a senator but as a friend who values our cooperatives and strong community in the Cagayan Region," he remarked.

The senator has been mainly instrumental in advocating for policies and programs that enhance cooperative development nationwide. He has played a key role in enacting Republic Act No. 11502, establishing October as National Cooperative Month, and RA 11535, which mandates the appointment of a Cooperatives Development Officer at municipal, city, and provincial levels to bolster cooperative growth.

Appreciating the cooperatives' critical role in their communities, Go expressed hope that the provided support would empower the communities, enhancing their self-reliance and sustainability.

The senator likewise thanked the cooperatives for their indispensable support to their communities. He hoped the financial support would further empower them to contribute to their communities, making them stronger and more self-reliant.

“Our cooperatives are a testament to what we can achieve when we work together. This funding is an investment in our collective future, fostering a culture of collaboration and mutual support,” he said.

During the event, Go also extended tokens and support to cooperative members, such as grocery packs, basketballs and volleyballs, shirts, watches, shoes, bicycles, and mobile phones.

Concluding his remarks, Go reaffirmed his commitment to supporting cooperatives, underscoring their potential to create opportunities and improve the quality of life in communities across the country.

“Magkaisa tayo sa layuning ito, hindi lamang para sa ating sariling kapakanan kundi para sa kabutihan ng mas nakararami. Maraming salamat po sa inyong walang sawang suporta at tiwala. Patuloy tayong magtulungan at magmalasakit para sa mas magandang kinabukasan ng ating mga komunidad,” he said.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

During his visit, Go also led the distribution of support for displaced workers and youth leaders in Tuguegarao City. After which he was invited as keynote speaker in the University of Cagayan Valley’s pre-graduation gathering.