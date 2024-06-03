Bong Go aids over a thousand indigents in Lanao del Norte

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go dispatched his Malasakit Team to Baroy and Tubod in Lanao del Norte on 30 and 31 May to provide relief and support to those belonging to the poorest communities.

“Ako naman po ay patuloy na ilalapit ang serbisyong nararapat sa ating mga kababayan dahil yan ang aking bisyo, ang magserbisyo. Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Kayo po ang dapat kong pasalamatan dahil binigyan niyo po ako ng pagkakataon namakapaglingkod sa inyo,” said Go, often referred to as Mr. Malasakit.

During the relief activities held at the Baroy Tourism Plaza and MCC Gymnasium in Tubod, a total of 1,410 indigents received financial assistance from the national government, thanks to the collective efforts of Senator Go, fellow Senator Francis Tolentino, Baroy Mayor Grelina Lim, and provincial board members.

In a video message, Senator Go emphasized the necessity of pro-poor programs to ensure comprehensive national progress. "I don't want Filipinos to experience hunger, which is why I will continue to push for more initiatives and support programs that extend help to the poorest in society," Go stated.

In line with his advocacy against illegal drugs, Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Sports, distributed basketballs and volleyballs to promote sports as a healthy alternative for the youth. "Get into sports, stay away from drugs," he urged the beneficiaries.

“Mayroon ding mga dala na bola ang aking opisina kasi ang advocacy ko po ay sports. Gusto ko po ipagpatuloy po ang kampanya ni (dating) pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na labanan ang kriminalidad at iligal na droga sa pamamaraan na engganyuhin po ang mga kabataan na maglaro ng basketball o anumang larangan ng pampalakas,” encouraged Go.

Apart from the mentioned relief, the beneficiaries also received snacks, while there were select recipients of mobile phones, shoes, and watches from Go’s Malasakit Team.

Furthermore, Senator Go is a staunch supporter of legislative efforts to strengthen the sports sector in the Philippines. He introduced and sponsored Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, which passed the Senate on its third and final reading on May 20. This bill aims to institutionalize a structured national sports program that promotes grassroots sports and aligns with the national sports development strategy.

The lawmaker also played a pivotal role in establishing the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS offers a dual path for student-athletes, combining secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum to help them excel in sports and academics.

Another Malasakit Team of the senator also assisted fire victims in Tubod on 30 May.