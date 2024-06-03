ARMM turns over equipment to MPW-BDEO

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), through its infrastructure arm the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) has allotted five new heavy equipment to the MPW-Basilan District Engineering Office aimed to boost the infrastructure capability of MPW-BDEO in the island province of Basilan, one of the component island provinces of BARMM.

MPW Basilan District Engineer Kasim A. Hasanin said yesterday that MPW-BDEO received the new and modern heavy equipment during a simple turnover ceremony held in Barangay Simuay in Sultan Kudarat in Maguindanao del Norte on Thursday.

Hasanin said the MPW-BDEO received two units of transit mixer, one crawler excavator, one wheel excavator, and one motor grader to help his office undertake the series of infra projects from BARMM.

He said the new construction equipment will be shipped to Basilan province anytime to help them fast-track their engineering works undertaken by the administration in the province.

The engineering district offices in BARMM have continued to receive heavy equipment from MPW to boost the capability of their respective offices, the MPW-BDEO chief said.

Hasanin said “We would like to express our profound gratitude to BARMM and our Regional Office, the Ministry of Public Works, to our Minister Architect Eduard Guerra and to Director General Danilo Ong, the acting minister of MPW.”

He likewise thanked “The people who made efforts for the district to acquire equipment that will surely be substantial in implementing BARMM projects in Basilan Province. Thank you to all of you.”

“BARMM, through its infrastructure arm the MPW, continued to support our office through heavy equipment,” he emphasized.

Hasanin said that giving them additional heavy equipment would help them fast-track the ongoing infrastructure in the province, eventually bringing economic development.

Currently, MPW-BDEO is concentrating on constructing road networks and improving the existing roads connecting other roads leading to the adjacent towns.

Among the projects that MPW-BDEO is concentrating are the construction and Installation of Solar Street Lights (Phase 2) in Lantawan town worth P8.34 million: the construction of Road at Sitio Camp Maksud to Sitio Campo Barn (Phase 2), Barangay Lower Mahayahay, Maluso town worth P55.6 million and the construction of Road from National Highway — Mubarak Village in Barangay Taberlongan, Maluso town worth P27 million.