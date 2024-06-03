Altiche drubs Accion, secures Calderon Open crown

John Mari Altiche put up a stellar performance, dominating the Mayor Doc Totep Calderon National Tennis Championships to clinch the men’s singles Open title with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 victory over Jeric Accion in Roxas, Isabela over the weekend.

The top-seeded Altiche demonstrated a powerful game combined with baseline savvy, easing past Aeyshaun Gomez, 4-0, 4-1, in the first round.

He then went on to smother Jairo Flores and Alexis Santos with scores of 6-0, 6-1, and 6-1, 6-1, respectively, at the Lado Del Rio Resort court.

Accion also swept his first two matches in straight-set fashions and overcame No. 2 Alberto Villamor in a tough semifinal battle, prevailing 5-7(2), 7-6(5), 10-6, to secure a spot in the final against Altiche.

However, the rigorous clash with Villamor took its toll on Accion, who succumbed to Altiche’s steady and controlled game.

Altiche’s victory earned him a prize of P50,000, while Accion received P25,000.

In addition to his singles triumph, Altiche teamed up with Villamor to rally past Ivan Manila and Bryan Oliveros, 4-6, 6-4, 10-3, capturing the men’s doubles crown worth P30,000.

The week-long event, sponsored by Mayor Calderon to boost tennis in the Cagayan Valley region and enhance its competitiveness on the national stage, also highlighted Legends division winners.