Aboitiz Foundation, TLI aid ‘Aghon’ victims

Residents of Pagbilao, Quezon affected by the recent Tropical Storm ‘Aghon' have benefitted from the aid provided by AboitizPower subsidiary Therma Luzon Inc. (TLI) and Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (AFI).

To recall, Pagbilao was one of the municipalities in Quezon pummeled by ‘Aghon’ last 26 May, the first to enter this year’s Philippine area of responsibility.

Amid the tragedy, TLI and AFI swiftly responded, donating 170 sacks of rice to the local government of Pagbilao and severely affected barangays, namely, Ibabang Polo, Ilayang Polo, Kanlurang Malicboy, Binhaan, Tulay, and Lipata

Therma Luzon employees and community members came together to repack the rice sacks for donation to the families affected in Pagbilao, Quezon.

The rice sacks were later turned over to affected residents through Pagbilao Mayor Gigi Portes.